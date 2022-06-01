IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $212,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 225,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

