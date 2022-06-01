IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,826,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.23. 66,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,692. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

