IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 151,952 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,842,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,082. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

