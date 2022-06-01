IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 10,045,580 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

