IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,315. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

