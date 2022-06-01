IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 60 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

American Tower stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.83. 26,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

