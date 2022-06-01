IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 37,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.