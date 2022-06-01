iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$85.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total transaction of C$65,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,750,557.50.

Shares of IAG stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 240,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$85.25. The firm has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77.

About iA Financial (Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.