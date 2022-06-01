I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $200,027.45 (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $200,027.45 and $20.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,609,602 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

