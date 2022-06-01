Hyve (HYVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $167,736.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $167,736.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 668.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.55 or 0.11719898 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00443566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

