HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $10.52

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.18. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands.

HCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 659,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after buying an additional 161,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 249,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

