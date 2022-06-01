HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $10.52

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.18. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands.
HCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
