Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.64.

Shares of HUM opened at $454.23 on Wednesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $490.13.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 8.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

