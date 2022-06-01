Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Trading Up 12.5%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 168,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 98,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 33% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

