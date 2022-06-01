Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 14255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

