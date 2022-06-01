Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614,034 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.