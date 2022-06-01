HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 7.9%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $367.05 and last traded at $364.53. 2,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 952,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.69.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -270.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.62.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $203,440,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

