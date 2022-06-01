HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 570

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 570 ($7.21) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 590 ($7.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.98) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.52) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.09) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.33) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 579.42 ($7.33).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 533 ($6.74) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.98. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($95,078.44). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.17), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($357,380.97).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.