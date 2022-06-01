H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$17.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total value of C$132,301.00.

TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.99. 186,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,654. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.75.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

