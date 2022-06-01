HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

HPQ traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. 375,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,714,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

