HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,316,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

