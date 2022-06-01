HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HPQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,554,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,131. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

