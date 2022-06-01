Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

HWM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 57,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

