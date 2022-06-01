Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336,997 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 3.6% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.70. 39,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,122. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

