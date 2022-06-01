Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $74,550.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.52 or 0.07346521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00465009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

