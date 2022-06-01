Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 133,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 163,200 shares of company stock worth $470,437. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 191.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horizon Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705. The company has a market cap of $66.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

