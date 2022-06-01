Hoo Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.10 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002896 BTC on exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $75.39 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $820.53 or 0.02597998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00448238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.