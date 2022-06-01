HoDooi Hits Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 668.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.55 or 0.11719898 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00443566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008774 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

