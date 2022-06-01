Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $226.19 million and $22.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000283 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 429,685,632 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

