Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

HIPO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 1,366,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,102. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

