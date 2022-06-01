Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.60 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $73,317.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

