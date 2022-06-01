Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.07. 4,214,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,098. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

