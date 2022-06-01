Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $345.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.36), with a volume of 41008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.10).

The company has a market cap of £460.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 323.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.48.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 3.63 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Darren Littlewood purchased 15,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £48,504.17 ($61,366.61).

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.