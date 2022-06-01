HempCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $138.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $424,280.41 and approximately $138.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,859.11 or 0.99945406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001078 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,337,657 coins and its circulating supply is 266,202,506 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

