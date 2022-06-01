HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

HDELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($64.52) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($73.12) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY remained flat at $$11.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.3371 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

