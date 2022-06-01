HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce $202.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.14 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $184.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $830.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $896.17 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $918.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

HQY stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.08, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

