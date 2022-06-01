Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,940,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 25,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

