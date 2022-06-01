HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 5.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $156,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.69 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.82.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

