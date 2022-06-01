Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.17

Hathor (HTR) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $1.82 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 688.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.38 or 0.11711510 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008735 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 907,567,760 coins and its circulating supply is 231,622,760 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.