Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.56. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,670. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $105.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.