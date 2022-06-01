Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,173 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.17 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

