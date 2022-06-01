Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

DIS stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

