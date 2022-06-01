Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.