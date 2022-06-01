Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.