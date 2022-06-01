Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
