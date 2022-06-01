Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,187,000 after purchasing an additional 742,059 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

