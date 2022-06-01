Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $260.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.