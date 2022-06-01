Harvest Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.10 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $46.57 or 0.00147552 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $31.54 million and $21.10 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 695,653 coins and its circulating supply is 677,343 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.