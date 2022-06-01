Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,400 Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,397. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.