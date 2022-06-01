Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.39. 6,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average is $227.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,200. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.47.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

