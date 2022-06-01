Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 20,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,932. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

