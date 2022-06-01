Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,746 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after purchasing an additional 703,889 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $3,434,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. 81,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,283. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

